Tale of the Tape: Clay Millen

BuffsCountry dove into the tape of CU's most recently offered quarterback Clay Millen.

Millen appears to be the top target at quarterback and the Colorado coaching staff are putting on the fullcourt press.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is rated as a four-star quarterback on 247Sports and a three-star on Rivals. 247Sports has him as a top ten pro-style quarterback whereas Rivals doesn't even have him ranked.

On tape, the football IQ is clear. This is a guy that was taught at a very young age how to identify coverages. You'll see most of the plays on his 15 minutes of highlights, involve him reading the defense and making adjustments.

Millen does it a lot on the fly and will hot route his receivers to get them in the best spot to be successful.

He loves to sling it. If he has cover 3 zone or man coverage with only one high safety, he's going to take the top off the defense. He loves to throw the ball and does a great job throwing deep balls down the sideline.

He also knows when he needs to step up and throw them over the middle. Millen is very successful when throwing in the middle between two safeties.

He completed over 70 percent of his passes while only throwing one interception for a reason. He is very advanced in identifying coverages and is smart with the football.

There are a few things for him to work on. Millen is a little bit jumpy in his footwork and I believe coaches will want to see him become more compact throwing the football at the next level.

This is a guy with very high upside and we haven't seen him come anywhere close to his full potential.