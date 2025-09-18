Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Highlights Three Playmakers Colorado Buffaloes Must Better Utilize

Ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys, coach Deion Sanders admitted that the Colorado Buffaloes must get running back DeKalon Taylor and wide receivers Sincere Brown and Quentin Gibson more involved offensively to spark a turnaround.

Jack Carlough

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Some things are easier said than done, but coach Deion Sanders is well aware that the Colorado Buffaloes' offense isn't taking full advantage of its top playmakers.

Ahead of Saturday's Week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys, many of Colorado's most talented wide receivers and running backs have yet to fully break out. No wide receiver has totaled more than eight catches, and only Simeon Price owns more than 80 rushing yards among CU's running backs.

During Thursday's "Colorado Football Coaches Show," Sanders highlighted three playmakers, in particular, who the Buffs need to better utilize.

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

Deion Sanders Highlights Playmakers Colorado Buffaloes Offensively DeKalon Taylor Sincere Brown Quentin Gibson Kaidon Salter
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

More so as a kick returner, the Buffs have given Quentin Gibson only occasional opportunities to make plays early in his freshman season. The 2024 MaxPreps National Player of the Year has returned six kickoffs for 150 yards and also has three catches for 12 yards.

"Coach Prime" knows that Gibson, who starred at North Crowley HIgh School in Fort Worth, Texas, can be a special player for the Buffs if utilized properly.

"The kid had 2,000 yards receiving in high school," Sanders told host Mark Johnson. "The kid broke records in Texas. The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship. Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."

Running Back DeKalon Taylor

Deion Sanders Highlights Playmakers Colorado Buffaloes Offensively DeKalon Taylor Sincere Brown Quentin Gibson Kaidon Salter
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After highlighting Gibson, "Coach Prime" said running back DeKalon Taylor is also someone who the Buffs must get more touches. "(No.) 20, got to get the ball in his hands more frequently," Sanders said.

Taylor has been most dangerous as a pass catcher, recording 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado's first three games. The Incarnate Word transfer has also carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards.

MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games

MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release

Wide Receiver Sincere Brown

Deion Sanders Highlights Playmakers Colorado Buffaloes Offensively DeKalon Taylor Sincere Brown Quentin Gibson Kaidon Salter
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Campbell transfer Sincere Brown shined in Colorado's Week 2 win over Delaware, catching four balls for 120 yards and a touchdown. However, he didn't recorded a catch the week prior and was held to two receptions against Houston.

"Sincere, we got to get him the ball, vertical shots," Sanders said. "He has to get two to three vertical shots a game because he's gonna cash in at least two of them if we get it out there to him."

Brown closed his final season at Campbell last year with an impressive 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ultimately, it'll come down to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and whoever's taking snaps at quarterback to get Brown, Taylor and Gibson more involved. According to CBS Sports, Kaidon Salter is expected to start at quarterback against the Cowboys on Saturday.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football