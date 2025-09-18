Deion Sanders Highlights Three Playmakers Colorado Buffaloes Must Better Utilize
Some things are easier said than done, but coach Deion Sanders is well aware that the Colorado Buffaloes' offense isn't taking full advantage of its top playmakers.
Ahead of Saturday's Week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys, many of Colorado's most talented wide receivers and running backs have yet to fully break out. No wide receiver has totaled more than eight catches, and only Simeon Price owns more than 80 rushing yards among CU's running backs.
During Thursday's "Colorado Football Coaches Show," Sanders highlighted three playmakers, in particular, who the Buffs need to better utilize.
Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson
More so as a kick returner, the Buffs have given Quentin Gibson only occasional opportunities to make plays early in his freshman season. The 2024 MaxPreps National Player of the Year has returned six kickoffs for 150 yards and also has three catches for 12 yards.
"Coach Prime" knows that Gibson, who starred at North Crowley HIgh School in Fort Worth, Texas, can be a special player for the Buffs if utilized properly.
"The kid had 2,000 yards receiving in high school," Sanders told host Mark Johnson. "The kid broke records in Texas. The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship. Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."
Running Back DeKalon Taylor
After highlighting Gibson, "Coach Prime" said running back DeKalon Taylor is also someone who the Buffs must get more touches. "(No.) 20, got to get the ball in his hands more frequently," Sanders said.
Taylor has been most dangerous as a pass catcher, recording 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado's first three games. The Incarnate Word transfer has also carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards.
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
Wide Receiver Sincere Brown
Campbell transfer Sincere Brown shined in Colorado's Week 2 win over Delaware, catching four balls for 120 yards and a touchdown. However, he didn't recorded a catch the week prior and was held to two receptions against Houston.
"Sincere, we got to get him the ball, vertical shots," Sanders said. "He has to get two to three vertical shots a game because he's gonna cash in at least two of them if we get it out there to him."
Brown closed his final season at Campbell last year with an impressive 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Ultimately, it'll come down to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and whoever's taking snaps at quarterback to get Brown, Taylor and Gibson more involved. According to CBS Sports, Kaidon Salter is expected to start at quarterback against the Cowboys on Saturday.