Highlights From Shedeur Sanders' Dominant Showing At Cleveland Browns Training Camp
With fans in attendance, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders put on a show during the Cleveland Browns' fourth preseason training camp practice on Saturday.
According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, the former Colorado Buffaloes star completed 8-of-11 passes for three touchdowns in team drills, although training camp stats aren't exactly a reliable marker. Still, Sanders likely gained some confidence as he continues to battle fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback job.
“I would say I have a deeper level of understanding because I know whenever I get my opportunity, I've got to maximize it," Sanders said Friday, per the Browns. "That's something you have to change in the mentality standpoint. The mental standpoint is, 'Ok, I've just got to think about what I can do to get better, even if I'm not getting reps in.' It's no problem."
Below is a look at some of Sanders' top highlights from Cleveland's fourth training camp practice.
Shedeur Sanders Completes Touchdown Pass To Luke Floriea
Sanders and former Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Luke Floriea have seemingly developed a strong connection during their early days with the Browns, and the two connected for a 32-yard touchdown pass on Saturday.
"Just coming in here and being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on," Floriea told News 5 Cleveland during rookie minicamp. "They're new to the offense, too. So just knowing when I'm out there that they can throw me the ball and a good thing can happen."
Shedeur Sanders Connects With Dionte Johnson For Touchdown
During a red zone drill, Sanders threw another touchdown pass to former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It's still early in camp, but Sanders seems to be thriving in red zone work.
Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Take Notice
While this isn't an on-field highlight, it's worth mentioning that coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry devoted additional time to watching Sanders compete on Saturday, according to Garrett Bush of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.
Shedeur Sanders Gets In Post-Practice Work
Once again, Sanders stayed after practice to get some work in with his new Cleveland receivers. This has become a trend for Sanders during his first few months with the Browns.
Complete Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Day 4
Cleveland will take Sunday off before holding its first padded practice on Monday. Next month, Sanders and the Browns will face the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23) in preseason play. All three games are critical for Cleveland's quarterbacks to earn Stefanski's trust.
Either Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco or Pickett will take the Browns' first offensive snaps of the regular season on Sept. 7 when Cleveland hosts the Cincinnati Bengals.