Deion Sanders and Colorado expected to land 2025 blue-chip OL Carde Smith
USC suffered another blow in its recruiting efforts with the decommitment of four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith, who is now expected to join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Smith had committed to the Trojans on August 5 but reversed course, marking the second high-profile decommitment from USC after losing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Previously, Smith had been committed to Auburn before reopening his recruitment in June.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 300 pounds, Smith is a highly regarded prospect from Alabama. He is ranked as the No. 140 recruit nationally, the No. 12 offensive tackle, and the No. 5 overall player in Alabama by On3. Known for his athleticism and power, Smith excels as a run blocker and has the potential to develop into a multi-year starter at right tackle. His quick-twitch explosiveness and natural strength make him a formidable presence on the offensive line, consistently driving defenders off the ball.
With Smith’s decommitment, Colorado emerges as the clear favorite to secure his commitment, continuing the momentum of Sanders’ ambitious recruiting efforts. Early Signing Day is just around the corner, and the Buffaloes appear poised for a strong haul. Alongside Smith, the Buffs are heavily pursuing other top-tier recruits, including four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, four-star defensive lineman London Merritt, and five-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll. These players have all visited Colorado recently and left impressed by the program’s culture and the electric atmosphere at Folsom Field.
The potential addition of Smith and other blue-chip recruits underscores the rapid transformation of Colorado football under Sanders. The program has become a magnet for elite talent, combining Sanders’ charisma and coaching philosophy with the allure of a rising team.
If the Buffs can secure Smith and possibly even Lewis, it would be another significant step in their ascent to national prominence. Meanwhile, USC faces mounting challenges to retain top recruits, raising questions about its ability to compete in the ever-evolving landscape of college football.