Tight ends that are 6-foot-5, 230-pounds do not grow on trees.

You throw in his skillset as a pass catcher and his willingness to put a hand in the dirt and block, and it’s pretty clear why Erik Olsen has been such a sought after recruit in the 2021 class.

After not receiving much interest after his sophomore season, his recruitment blew up in 2020 and Olsen now has 18 power conference options.

He has slowly narrowed those options down over the past few months.

Now he’s ready to make his commitment after narrowing down his options to five schools.

“Not a lot has changed about my feelings for all these schools,” Olsen said. “I've definitely grown more confident in my decision on the school that I want to go to. But just with the dead period being pushed back, that's what I was originally waiting for to be able to go on those visits, but now I don't see it happening.”

Olsen is set to announce on July 4.

“They pushed back the dead period even further and I just don't see a point waiting even longer for the visits because I doubt they're going to be happening anytime soon,” Olsen said. “So I figured why wait, might as well pull the trigger now while I still have all my spots at the schools.”

He broke down his final five schools for BuffsCountry.

UCLA: “The school is in a very fun location being in Westwood and right next to LA. And close to the beach, which is something that, obviously, I didn't grow up with here in Colorado. So I feel like I have very fun for years and you know, get a good education out of it.”

Washington: “They have some crazy fans and their stadium is in a great location being right next to the water. That’d just be a really fun environment to play in.”

Stanford: “Their education is next to none. Out of all the schools that have offered, that's one of those schools where it's like, if I go there, I'm going to be set up for life.”

Colorado: “It's my hometown school, it's the school I grew up rooting for and it'd be an honor to play for them. Being a Colorado kid, being close to home would be nice.”

Notre Dame: “Their legacy of putting tight ends in the NFL is crazy. Just knowing that if I went there and I started, I'd probably be drafted, which is definitely a huge factor.”

Olsen eliminated Nebraska after having them in his top six schools.

CU Buffs fans are hoping for some additional fireworks on July 4 and some recent predictions have Olsen leaning that way.

But nothing is set in stone until he gives the coaches his verbal pledge.