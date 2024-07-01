Five-star QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis drops cryptic tweet ahead of 2024 season
The Colorado Buffaloes are working to get their centerpiece of the 2025 football recruiting class and got a positive sign on Sunday. Five-star QB Julian “JuJu” Lewis removed a few mentions of his USC commitment on social media and had a cryptic tweet, which left many are wondering if he'll be decommitment soon?
This comes after Lewis was spotted out wearing Colorado gear over the weekend. He has been out front for the past eight months while trying to decide on his future. The nation's top player scheduled another trip to Boulder last week and was blown away by the community support.
With Shedeur Sanders leaving for the NFL, Deion Sanders and Colorado will need his heir apparent waiting in the wings. Ironically, Lewis and Sanders share Darrell Colbert as the same QB coach. One of the biggest complaints with the naysayers is that Coach Prime will likely leave after sending his sons to the NFL. Bringing Lewis onboard would put those rumors to bed and help the Buffs build towards the future.
Shedeur and JuJu took an iconic picture together with Peachtree State passer on the throne and Coach Prime's son handing him the keys. It had the caption "Perfect Timing," which is also the title of Sanders' debut rap song.
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote about Lewis. "Won't blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist."
As of now, Colorado only has two players in the top 250 for the 2025 recruiting class. Lewis would shift the entire landscape and bring a few talents with him to Boulder. He would undoubtedly be one of the highest-rated recruits in CU history with Jordan Seaton and Cormani McClain.