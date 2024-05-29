Five-star QB Julian Lewis says "Colorado is the biggest name popping right now"
Julian Lewis is a standout quarterback prospect who could redefine the trajectory of Colorado football. He could also be Shedeur Sanders' successor and silence the naysayers on Coach Prime's future in Boulder.
The Georgia sensation, originally part of the Class of 2026, reclassified to next year and has been ranked as the nation's top quarterback. During his time at Carrollton High School, Lewis demonstrated remarkable skills with 96 touchdowns over two years.
The exceptional talent of the five-star has garnered attention from elite college football programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon. Despite his commitment to USC, his recruitment remains active. It will be a busy summer for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback with at least four official visits on the books, including Colorado, on June 21.
"Colorado is the biggest name popping right now," Lewis told On3. "Coach Prime going there really boosted their whole situation."
There is a reason why Lewis has CU in his final list of teams. The relationship with Deion Sanders is one side. But it's QB coach Darrell Colbert, who has been attached to Shedeur's game over the past few years. Lewis has shown a notable affinity for the Buffs program, with his upcoming visit marking his third trip to Boulder. His repeated appearances with a Buffs towel have fueled speculation about a potential flip from USC to Colorado.
The allure of Colorado, despite its recent struggles and absence from bowl games since 2020, lies in the unique opportunities Sanders can offer. Lewis could step into a starting role immediately following the departure of Sanders, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Lewis would embrace the spotlight and enhance his brand under Coach Prime's influence.
The relationship between Deion Sanders and T.C. Lewis, Julian's father, also plays a crucial role. The personal connection and trust in Sanders's ability to develop Julian both on and off the field could be decisive. While USC is the front-runner right now, a familial environment at Colorado could what sets the Buffs over the top.
The combination of immediate opportunities on the field and in life could change the narrative for the Buffaloes in a significant way.