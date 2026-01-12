Former Colorado Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller Transfers To Big 12 Opponent

Among the several Colorado Buffaloes players departing through the transfer portal is wide receiver Dre’lon Miller. After announcing his intentions to enter the portal in December, Miller has found a new home with a Big 12 foe.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett, Miller has committed to the Baylor Bears. Losing Miller is a tough blow for the Buffaloes, but after not gaining any steam in 2025, he can get a fresh start elsewhere.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dre’lon Miller’s Time With Colorado Buffaloes

Miller joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a four-star recruit from the class of 2024. He committed to the program with high expectations, but never reached his potential with the offense.

Baylor is getting a versatile athlete out of Miller, who plays both wide receiver and running back. He finished the season with 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown. He also had 46 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown.

It was not a surprise that Miller would enter the portal after two seasons with the program. There were higher expectations for him as he entered his sophomore year, and while he was used more in the ground game, Miller did not have the season that was expected of him.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Colorado will always be part of my story," Miller wrote on X. "Thank you to Coach Prime, the staff, my teammates, and everyone in Boulder who believes in me and pushed me to grow on and off the field. Wearing black and gold taught me how to lead, and how to show up when it matters."

By transferring to Baylor, Miller can get a fresh start on a different team and work towards reaching his potential. Transferring to a Big 12 opponent, Miller could find himself facing the Colorado Buffaloes in the near future.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes Continue To Build Their Offense

As of Monday, the Buffaloes have received over 30 transfer portal commitments. After a 3-9 season, it was evident that changes to the team would likely be made. Miller is just one of the many players departing, but the Buffaloes are adding key players to help the roster.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While Colorado is losing a versatile player, the Buffaloes are working towards enhancing their offense next fall. Through the portal, the Buffaloes received a commitment from three wide receivers so far with potentially more to come:

Three-star Danny Scudero

Three-star Ernest Campbell

Three-star Kam Perry

Though not committed, the Buffaloes are trending for the No. 10 wide receiver in the portal, DeAndre Moore Jr. Also set to return to the team are wide receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Although losing Miller's versatility is tough, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the staff are working on improving Colorado's offense. With the work the staff is doing through the transfer portal, quarterback Julian Lewis will have plenty of targets to feed next season, which will help lead Colorado to success.

Another key addition to the program is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion helped turn Sacramento State's offense into an explosive unit, and can do the same with Colorado.

The Buffaloes have also landed two running backs in the portal, Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith, both of whom followed Marion from Sacramento State. Adding two running backs can make up for losing Miller’s talent in the ground game.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES