Jackson Anderson becomes commit No. 4 in the CU recruiting class

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have received their fourth commitment of the 2021 class.

Offensive lineman Jackson Anderson has pledged his commitment to the Buffs.

Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder offensive lineman out of Mineola (Texas).

He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and is not yet rated on Rivals. 

Anderson has reported 11 offers and the only other power five school is Kansas. Southern Miss, Lousiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech were also in contention for his commitment. 

Anderson has a deep connection with offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue. 

His dad was actually coached by him when Rodrigue was a graduate assistant at Southern Miss. 

The big offensive lineman has been impressed with Colorado throughout the process. He said his virtual visit was the most organized of the few he had taken. He had been impressed with the uniforms, facilities and the coaching staff. 

Anderson was also impressed with the school side of things. He plans to major in business and loved what the Leeds School of Business had to offer.

“(The NFL) is kind of unrealistic,” Anderson told BuffsCountry last month. “I would love to (play in the NFL) but just in case that didn't work out, I would want to get an education to fall back on.”

Anderson likely projects best at guard at the next level. He shows really good feet on tape and an innate ability to pull and be the lead blocker. His athleticism is what sets him apart and he has the pedigree to develop into a productive guard in college. 

