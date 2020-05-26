Introducing SI All-American TV with John Garcia Jr.

There is a new type of TV for college football fans to enjoy. It's called All-American TV and it will be hosted by Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr..

The show will be weekly and will be released on Tuesdays. Garcia will dive into the world of college football recruiting and beyond with various guests and experts.

For the first few installments of the show, Garcia will be joined by former Pac-12 and NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

On the first episode Garcia and Mora discuss a return to college football practices and what that might look like.

How much training do these players need before they put the pads on? And how long of a fall camp do they need?

"I think six weeks is probably doable, I think there's a lot of factors you have to consider," Mora told Garcia. "Unlike the NFL where this is a job and men are feeding their families, you can't count on every single player on your team at the collegiate level to come back, whenever that may be, and be in top condition."

The athletic schedule will have to be altered to ensure the health and safety of the athletes.

And Mora emphasized the importance of having the coaches listen to the experts surrounding them.

"I think it's really important as a coach that you listen to your strength and conditioning coach," Mora said. "You listen to your trainers, you listen to your nutritionist, you listen to your team psychologist, you listen to your rehab specialists, you listen to your team leaders, as a coach you have to sometimes back off a little bit. But you have to be able to teach, you have to be able to give them an opportunity to learn."

The Pac-12 still has not announced lifting the current ban on on-campus activities although it is expected in the near future. Schools in other conferences have announced their plans.

Some CU football players have been returning to Boulder but on their own merit.