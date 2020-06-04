Four-star Ketron Jackson breaks down top seven

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is in the top 200 on both Rivals and 247Sports regardless of position and sits at No. 150 on the composite rankings which compiles the rankings from the various recruiting sites.

The seven schools are Arkansas, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist, Texas, Texas A & M, Oregon State and Colorado.

The crystal ball predictions on 247Sports are split between TCU and Arkansas although there is more confidence in Arkansas. There are some rumors floating around that Colorado is the darkhorse due to Jackson's relationship with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

Arkansas: "I know almost everyone on the Arkansas staff so that’s good. I text and call with them daily. I have a good relationship. I know I’ll get coached up there and I’ll get developed there."

TCU: "(Wide receivers) Coach (Malcolm) Kelly and I have a great relationship. He played in the league and played in college. We can relate on a level that I don’t think no other coach can. He’s been in my shoes so he’s asked me about a lot of stuff: What’s the bigger goal in life? Not just on the field but off the field too."

Texas: "They came in kind of late but they’ve always been my dream school so I have to have them in the discussion," said he talks to head coach Tom Herman and wide receivers coach Andre Coleman often.

Texas A & M: "The first thing that stands out is probably Coach Fisher, Jimbo Fisher, he's a great Christian and great coach. I had a talk with him and we had a few laughs and stuff. I just have a good vibe with him and the players and stuff. I like the campus, it’s really nice."

Oregon State and wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson: "If I do end up choosing Oregon State that'd be a great place because I believe we can do a lot there. He shows me his zoom meetings and what he does with his players and stuff and it's very nice. It's a beautiful place and they have beautiful facilities."

SMU: "I just recently built a relationship with SMU but the coach that’s recruiting me (running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples), we can relate on a good level like he’s my brother type. Him and I have a good relationship."

"The quarterback they have, Preston Stone, me and him are already on the same page, we’ve already been talking about it and what the future can hold. And obviously that’s a great place to get a degree and I wouldn’t be too far from home."

Colorado: "I’ve only started talking to them recently when I got the offer. Me and Coach Chiaverini, we hit it off right away. He does a really good job recruiting Texas receivers. Laviska Shenault came out this year and KD Nixon will be next year. So he has a long list of what he’s done and what he can do. And we’ve talked through stuff. He’s a hard working man, he texts and calls me almost everyday. I just feel like I can trust him. if I go there. He can get me in and out and I can make it to the league to help my family."

Jackson also said he's been talking to head coach Karl Dorrell a lot more recently and loves that he is a man of faith.

"It probably has to be like, I can't really remember, but deep conversations we had on how to handle life and stuff like that," Jackson said of his conversations with Dorrell. "And then he also has the athletic background to back it up, with all of these guys he put into the league. He knows what he’s doing because he was previously a receivers coach. When you have an OC and a head coach that were receiver coaches, you know that if you go there you are going to get the ball."

Jackson also said he has been watching more tape of Laviska Shenault Jr. since he received the offer.

"Once I got the offer, I started looking into him more," Jackson said. "I watched him but I didn't watch him as much as I do now. To see how they got him the ball and how he produced throughout the years."

BuffsCountry's understanding is there isn't a clear leader and there are definitely a few schools that are right in the mix, including CU.