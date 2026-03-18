Miami (OH) vs. SMU Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Four

After much debate, the Miami Ohio RedHawks have been awarded an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, but if they want to play in the Round of 64, they need to upset the SMU Mustangs in the First Four.

The RedHawks put together an undefeated 31-0 regular season, but fell in their first game in the MAC Tournament. As a result, they need to prove their regular season isn't fraudulent by taking down the SMU Mustangs from the ACC.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this First Four showdown on Wednesday night.

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami +6.5 (-105)

SMU -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Miami +250

SMU -310

Total

OVER 164.5 (-108)

UNDER 164.5 (-112)

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Game Time: 9:15 pm ET

Venue: UD Arena

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Miami (Ohio) Record: 31-1

SMU Record: 20-13

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU Betting Trends

Miami (Ohio) is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Miami's last 11 games

Miami is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

SMU is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 9-4 in SMU's last 13 games

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU Key Player to Watch

Boopie Miller, G - SMU Mustangs

Boopie Miller is averaging 19.2 points and 6.4 assists per game, both of which are the best marks on the team. Not only that, but he's shooting 41% from beyond the arc. If SMU runs away with the win in this game, it's going to be because Miller brings his best stuff.

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

In Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm laying the points on SMU to win and cover as favorites:

As deserving as Miami is to get into the NCAA Tournament for having an undefeated regular season, the RedHawks' haters are unfortunately correct. Their underlying numbers aren't nearly as good as you'd imagine from a team that was 31-0. They rank just 101st in defensive efficiency and 261st in effective possession ratio.

Now, they have to face an SMU team that's 27th in effective field goal percentage and 175th in defensive efficiency while facing far tougher competition in the ACC.

It's time to sell your Miami stock.

Pick: SMU -6.5 (-115)

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