Four-star Khristian Zachary has Colorado in Top Six

Four-star Khristian Zachary released his top six schools on Wednesday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools in his top six include Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mizzou.

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has been doing the recruiting for the Buffaloes.

Zachary is rated as an 88 on 247Sports, a highly rated three-star. He is also a three-star on Rivals. He is rated as a four-star recruit on ESPN.

According to the 247Sports composite, which combines all three recruiting site, he’s ranked as the No. 362 player in the country and the No. 26 wide defensive end in the nation.

He is inside the ESPN300 as ESPN has him at No. 276 in the country regardless of position.

Zachary hails from Carrolton (Ga.). CU recruited Georgia very well due to the connections with Mel Tucker and Tyson Summers. Summers remained on staff as the defensive coordinator and has a ton of connections to the Peach State.

Colorado was the first school to pop up in his top six and he holds the Buffs in high regard due to his relationship with Michalowski and he has family living in the west.

According to his 247Sports profile, the 6-foot-3, 245 has reported 21 offers and 17 of them are in the Power 5 conferences.

On tape, he is extremely athletic. He can play with a hand in the ground as a defensive lineman or as a standup outside linebacker

He moves offensive lineman around with and arrives at the ball carrier with a bad attitude.