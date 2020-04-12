Jaden Mangham was not even a freshman in high school when he first received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes.

It was the summer before his freshman year and his brother, Jaren, was on an official visit to Colorado--where he would eventually commit. Whether it was a ploy to try and get a commitment from Jaren or not, Mike MacIntyre and his staff decided to offer Jaden during Jaren’s official visit.

The lineage runs thick in the Mangham household. Their dad, Jesse Mangham III, was a linebacker at Bowling Green State. And his dad, their grandpa, is the all-time leading scorer in basketball at Ferris State.

Jaden Mangham is finishing up his sophomore year at Wylie E. Groves high school and is already garnering the attention of top Power-5 programs.

Colorado reached out and re-offered the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete a week ago. Usually when there are coaching staff changes, the new staff will reach out and let the recruit know the offer still stands.

“I think playing with my brother would be very fun,” Mangham said. “It would definitely be a good experience for our family and we would definitely enjoy that.”

He has been recruited by running backs coach Darian Hagan throughout this process but is also starting to hear from more of the coaching staff.

“Jaren tells me good things about (Hagan),” Mangham said. “How he's a great coach and he likes coaching all the kids and Jaren says very good things about him.”

Since the re-offer, Mangham has since picked up offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State.

“The recruiting experience has been great,” Mangham said. “I’ve started building a relationship with lots of coaches, see new things and meet a lot of new people.”

His brother received almost 50 offers during his recruiting process and Jaden could be on pace to receive a similar amount.

He plays both sides of the ball in high school and is being mostly recruited as an athlete but he is more likely to factor in on the defensive side of the ball.

Mangham was originally planning on making it out to Colorado for the spring game. He was also hoping to get out to Kansas this spring. He plans on tripping to Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A & M in the summer.