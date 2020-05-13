BuffsCountry
Ketron Jackson and Darrin Chiaverini are developing a relationship quickly

Chase Howell

Ketron Jackson Jr. is one of the top 2021 uncommitted wide receivers in the state of Texas.

So naturally, offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini is pursuing him hard.

But Chiaverini was not the first coach on the CU coaching staff to get into contact with the big receiving target.

“I started talking to (safeties) Coach (Brett) Maxie, he hit me up on Twitter and we started talking,” Jackson said. “And then that day or the next day I started talking to Coach Chev.”

Maxie got the ball rolling with the four-star wideout from Royse City (Texas) and Chiaverini is there to do the closing.

“He just asks me questions like really trying to get to know each other,” Jackson said about his conversations with Coach Chev. “He was telling me about his background. And then how he has been watching me for a couple of years and he had been wanting to offer me but we were never able to get into contact. Now he had the chance to so he offered and he was glad I was interested in Colorado.”

Chiaverini is late to Jackson’s recruitment. But he’s already made an impression on the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder in just the week or so of talking.

“I can see he’s a great coach just by our conversations,” Jackson said. “He is business-like and he tells me it’s a business decision. Really it is all about development (to him) and that’s what I like in a coach. If I can get developed by a coach then that would be the coach I’ll go to.

“So him and I have already developed a good relationship now within a week or so. I love that he’s all about development and that’s a big thing for me because a lot of people say I have talent but I want to get better and develop myself. I don’t think as highly of myself as most people do.”

Jackson has racked up 19 power conference offers throughout the recruiting process. He knows he’s talented but he wants to reach his ceiling and he’s trying to find the coach that helps him get there. It’s no secret Chiaverini has already been successful developing receivers.

“Yeah it helps big time,” Jackson said when asked if it helps that Chiaverini already has a proven track record. “A lot of coaches can tell you what you want to hear but with Coach Chev he actually played football, played pro and then coached. And then you have receivers to prove it.”

Jackson said he’s been watching Laviska Shenault over the last year or two and has been impressed with his ability. He didn’t even know Shenault was a wide receiver because of all the things he did for the Buffs.

“So like he explained to me how he used Shenault, he can basically use me the same because I'm used to playing in the backfield, slot and outside,” Jackson said. “So no matter where you put me on the field, I will make plays.”

Jackson racked up almost 900 yards averaging 14.6 yards per catch for Royse City this past season in his first season with the new school.

He has also excelled in track and field. He mostly competes in the jumping competitions including long jump and triple jump. Jackson has a 24-foot, 11-inch personal record in long jump and 47-foot, 6-inches in triple jump.

Arkansas and Baylor are two schools recruiting him hard. He wants to visit Colorado, LSU and Illinois if things open up. As well as the local schools TCU and SMU. 

