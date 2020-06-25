BuffsCountry
NCAA extends the recruiting dead period, again

Chase Howell

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period yet again due to the ongoing pandemic.

Recruits will not be able to meet with coaches until at least August 31. 

"The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31," the NCAA released in a statement. "The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

This is for all Division I sports and the extension has become a monthly occurrence ever since the month of March.  

The last time recruits were able to visit schools unofficially or officially was during the first week of March. Since then, recruits have been unable to take any visits. 

The recruiting dead period has been continuously pushed back ever since. 

The CU Buffs have had success conducting virtual visits with their recruits and head coach Karl Dorrell says it will be something, "They have in their back pocket," once recruiting opens up again.

Some recruits, such as Clay Millen, have taken visits on their own. They are not allowed to meet face-to-face with any coaches or staff but can tour the campus as they please. 

The Buffaloes currently only have four commits in the 2021 class so far. That is tied with Stanford for the lowest amount of commits in the Pac-12. Stanford has historically had a low amount of commitments early on in the recruiting process due to the academic standards at the school.

The Buffs will need to start gaining momentum in recruiting. One of the ways they have been able to gain momentum in previous classes was by bringing lots of recruits on campus, they tend to get commitments directly after visits. 

