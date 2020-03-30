Offer Tracker: Targeting the Biggest Recruits in the Country

BuffsCountry will be tracking the offers from the CU coaching staff every single week.

This past week, head coach Karl Dorrell and his staff were out targeting the top recruits in the nation. Many of these guys have double-digit Power-5 options and some of them are in top 100 lists all over the country.

Ceyair Wright

Ceyair Wright is a four-star athlete out of southern California. He is being recruited by defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin so it is likely that is where he’ll end up in college. He referred to Martin as “unc” in his tweet announcing his offer. Unc is short for uncle which would mean Wright considers Martin family. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is unanimously a top 120 recruit in the nation and has 24 Power-5 options. Wright has a blossoming acting career, he’s played roles in popular TV shows and movies and has been casted for Space Jam 2.

Isaiah Rogers

Rogers is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania. To read more about Rogers, check out BuffsCountry’s story from last week.

Allan Baugh

Allen Baugh is a 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive lineman from the high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Dorrell said they would recruit Florida with his connections and this is the first sign of that. Baugh is not rated on any of the recruiting sites but he has one other Power-5 offer in Maryland. Defensive line coach Chris Wilson will be conducting most of the recruiting. He had 11 tackles and four sacks in eight games during his junior season according to MaxPreps.

Matthew Wykoff

Matthew Wykoff is one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas for the 2021 class. He is on the verge of four-star status and has received offers from 27 Power-5 programs including Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Penn State and Auburn. The 6-foot-5, 304-pounder hails from Magnolia, Texas. Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue is doing most of the recruiting. Rodrigue has hit Texas pretty heavily during his early flood of offers.

LJ Johnson Jr.

LJ Johnson Jr. is one of the top running backs in the entire country for 2021 class. He’s rated as a 95 on 247Sports which is a four-star on the verge of five-star status. He has received 34 Power-5 offers and all of the big fish are swimming in the pond. During his junior season, he ran for 1952 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and 37 touchdowns in 12 games. His dad is Larry Johnson who was an All-American back at Penn State.

Canon Boone

Canon Boone is a late bloomer for the 2021 class as he just recently made the transition from defensive to offensive line. He has already been receiving Power-5 offers, his only other one is from Virginia Tech but has been receiving lots of interest and has racked up double-digit offers. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is high three-star recruit on 247Sports. He is being recruited by offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue.

Ishmael Ibraheem

Ishmael Ibraheem is a top 100 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback out of Texas is receiving offers from schools all around the country including 28 Power-5 programs. The theme of this entire offer update has been top recruits in the country and Ibraheem is no different. He had 31 tackles during his junior season at Kimball High.