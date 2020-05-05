The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff was back on the trail over this past week.

No earth-shattering offers to report but they were able to identify a couple of targets in the state of Oregon which appears to be a state they believe they can have some success in.

They do have some connections in the Beaver State and they already appear to be utilizing them. The found a quarterback target they like in Oregon.

Let's take a look at the 2021 offers that were relinquished over the last week.

Patrick Hisatake

Hisatake is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound outside linebacker from Portland (Ore.). He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and Rivals but is receiving interest closer to the caliber of a four-star. He holds offers from 20 different schools including 12 from power conference programs. Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing the recruiting.

Drew Carter

The most recent offer from quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf, it would appear Carter is the main target at quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder received his first Power-5 offer from Colorado on Thursday. He already had offers from Fresno State, Nevada, Montana State and Utah State. He has a very compact release and throws the football with ease on tape. He has solid footwork but has room for improvement there. He has athleticism but he's not going to wow you as a scrambler.

JJ Henry

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini just can’t help himself when it comes to Texas receivers. He’s found another one in McKinney (Texas). Henry is 5-foot-10, 155-pounds and tends to operate in the slot quite often for his high school team, where he would likely project in college. He’s a very fluid athlete and a really good route runner for his age. He’s a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. According to MaxPreps, he caught 71 passes for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior season.

Veltray Jefferson

Jefferson is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete out of Fresno (Calif.). He’s rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals and 247Sports. He is listed as a wide receiver on both sites but some schools are recruiting him at safety/linebacker. With Tyson Summers distributing the offer, it would appear Colorado also likes him on the defensive side of the ball. His frame and athleticism would make him a good fit at the STAR position, a hybrid between safety and outside linebacker. He holds nine offers and five of them are from Power-5 programs. He was previously committed to USC for eight months.