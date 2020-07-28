BuffsCountry
Breaking: Three-star Trevor Woods joins the herd

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the heat of some serious recruiting momentum. 

They picked up commit No. 10 on Tuesday with the verbal pledge from Katy (Texas) safety Trevor Woods. 

Woods is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety but he could really play all over the field. The fit at the next level is likely at the STAR position on defense, a hybrid position of linebacker and safety. 

Woods stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season where he racked up 156 tackles including 17 for loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions.

He took every single one of his interceptions the other way for a touchdown.

Woods also played some wide receiver on the other side of the ball and filled in as a returner. 

He is received lots of interest across the country but Power 5 interest only recently picked up. He reported a total of 21 offers and Arizona, Pittsburgh and Colorado were the only power five programs.  

Safeties coach Brett Maxie was the lead recruiter and head coach Karl Dorrell was heavily involved as well.

He reportedly has family in Denver but has not taken an unofficial or official visit to CU.

In Woods, the Buffaloes pick up an elite game-changer on the other side of the ball. Some guys just have a nose for the football, Woods' nose has to be one of the biggest ones. 

The Buffs get a guy that has the size and strength to play in the box and get after the run but also has the coverage skills and ball skills to make plays in the backfield. 

