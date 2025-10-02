Buffs Beat

Why Colorado Buffaloes Missed Out On Elite Receiver Recruit Brayden Allen

Three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen visited the Colorado Buffaloes in week 5 of the college football season. After the visit, the Buffaloes were in good standing with the recruit, but Allen ultimately committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. What led to Colorado missing out on the wide receiver recruit?

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables watches warm up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables watches warm up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are making a push with their recruiting class of 2026 this fall. One target the Buffaloes were making a push for is three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen.

Allen committed to the Tulane Green Wave in July, but decommitted in late September. His decommitment came just after Allen visited the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite the high hopes of landing with Colorado, the three-star wide receiver recruit chose elsewhere.

Why Colorado Missed Out On Allen

Folsom field Big 12 College Football Deion Sanders Recruiting Brayden Allen Oklahoma Sooners Colorado Buffaloes Gavin Mueller
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Allen is the No. 92 wide receiver, the No. 18 player from Louisiana, and the No. 596 recruit in the nation, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. In addition to Tulane and Colorado, the third school to make a push for Allen is the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Buffaloes and Sooners made a strong push for Allen, and it seemed as though Colorado would be the ones to land the wide receiver recruit. On Oct. 1, Allen committed to the Sooners, resulting in Colorado missing out on the chance to build upon their class of 2026.

One factor that could have contributed to Colorado losing Allen is the Buffaloes' record this season. Allen was in Boulder as the Buffaloes faced the No. 23 BYU Cougars in week 5. Though it was a close matchup, the Buffaloes lost the game, falling to a 2-3 record.

Folsom field Big 12 College Football Deion Sanders Recruiting Brayden Allen Oklahoma Sooners Colorado Buffaloes Gavin Mueller
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Programs with a losing record, struggling to turn things around, make recruiting challenging. The Oklahoma Sooners are 4-0, 1-0 in SEC conference play. Allen did not discuss Oklahoma's record when announcing his commitment, but he chose the undefeated program.

One of the biggest aspects for Colorado when it comes to recruiting is the chance to play early. While Allen likely could have played early with the Buffaloes, the wide receiver recruit revealed to Rivals that he also feels he can play quickly with Oklahoma as well.

Where Colorado Goes From Here

Folsom field Big 12 College Football Deion Sanders Recruiting Brayden Allen Oklahoma Sooners Colorado Buffaloes Gavin Mueller
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 53 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12, per On3. The team has received 13 commits, but only one is a wide receiver. On Sept. 24, three-star wide receiver Christian Ward committed to Colorado, which was crucial for the team, which had no commitments from that position.

The only other pass catcher from the recruiting class is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. While Mueller is still committed to Colorado, other programs have been reaching out in an attempt to flip the tight end. As the Buffaloes continue to bring in new commits, the program will have to make sure their current recruits stick with Colorado.

While Colorado missed out on Allen, there are other players, including wide receivers, that Colorado can still make a push for. Three-star wide receiver Kai Meza decommitted from Minnesota, and per Rivals, has a visit set for Colorado when the Buffaloes face Iowa State on Oct. 11.

Folsom field Big 12 College Football Deion Sanders Recruiting Brayden Allen Oklahoma Sooners Colorado Buffaloes Gavin Mueller
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aside from wide receivers, the Buffaloes are a program to watch for other potential flips, such as three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Broughton and three-star running back Jamarcea Plater.

While Colorado missing out on Allen is a tough blow, the program can still make a move for other recruits, and potentially bring in another pass catcher for the offense.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

