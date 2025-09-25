How Julian Lewis Impacted Elite Recruit Christian Ward's Commitment To Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes made a big recruiting move, landing three-star wide receiver Christian Ward. The Buffaloes have been making a strong push for recruits this fall, looking to boost their 2026 recruiting class.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ward is the No. 105 wide receiver, the No. 81 player from Florida, and the No. 681 recruit in the nation. While Ward has been interested in Colorado, the Buffaloes’ quarterback Julian Lewis played a pivotal role in the wide receiver’s commitment.
How Lewis Impacted Ward’s Commitment
Lewis and Ward both grew up in Georgia as friends in Carrollton, Georgia. While Lewis played high school football in Carrollton and Ward attends the IMG Academy in Marietta (GA.), the two have a connection. The two may not have played on the same team in high school, but they are set to be teammates next fall with the Buffaloes.
Ward had an official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 6, when the team defeated the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. This is the same game that Lewis saw game action for the first time this year.
Although Lewis was not in the game for long, Ward had the opportunity to watch a friend of his play for the first time in his collegiate career. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are being cautious with Lewis’ development, but the young quarterback being on the field could have played a pivotal role in Ward’s commitment.
Seeing Lewis take the field also showed that Sanders will give true freshmen a chance to play, something the Colorado coach has preached since joining the Buffaloes’ program. Getting the chance to play early and potentially with someone he has been friends with are big factors in Ward’s commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Colorado Buffaloes Boost Class Of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes are making a strong push this fall to land talented recruits and enhance their class of 2026. Just one day before Ward’s commitment, the Buffaloes landed four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin.
With the addition of Ward, Colorado’s recruiting class now ranks No. 55 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12, per On3. Ward’s commitment to the Buffaloes was a crucial one, as he is the first wide receiver to join the recruiting class. The only other pass catcher is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller.
“Just the way they show love to my family,” Ward told Rivals of his commitment. “All the coaches and staff. I feel connected with all of them. The receiver coaches I liked the way they push their receivers and it’s different and they have a lot of experience... I want to be pushed by the best and hopefully make it to the next level and I feel like it’s the right choice to go to Colorado and play for the best coaching staff.”
Colorado is not only bringing in a talented receiver, but one who could already have chemistry with Lewis and possibly make an immediate impact with the Buffaloes.
With Ward bringing Colorado up to 13 commits, the program is just one away from reaching the same number as the class of 2025. Between landing the top available recruits and pushing for flips, the Buffaloes have the chance to continue bringing in recruits and rise in the rankings.