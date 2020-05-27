Three-star TJ Quinn enjoys virtual visit with CU Buffs

TJ Quinn was a late bloomer in the 2021 class.

Quinn has reported 10 power five options and most of them have come in recent months.

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of those schools in recent months and they have quickly been able to make an impression on the three-star safety out of Valdosta (Ga.).

Quinn took a virtual visit with the Buffs on Tuesday.

“So on the virtual visit, mainly at first they were talking about the weight room program… After that, they went over academics,” Quinn said describing his visit. “ After that, I was talking to (safeties) Coach (Brett) Maxie and he was just telling me about his background. And then (head) Coach (Karl) Dorrell got on there, he was just telling me about everything he talked about living, how you have to have like a certain GPA in order to move off campus, and how like basically if you’re doing good there you have rewards. And then he told me about his background too.”

Maxie is doing most of the recruiting with the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder. He has been talking to Quinn at least twice a week since offering on April 12 and they have already built a good relationship.

“Coach Maxie and I, we have a good relationship,” Quinn said. “It’s not one of those things where he’s not going to tell me what I want to hear just because it will make them look good.”

One of the things that really impressed Quinn during his visit was hearing about the experience Maxie and Dorrell possess, especially their time spent in the NFL.

“Coach Maxie, he said that he played in the league for 12 years and coached in the NFL for 19 years,” Quinn said. “So him just knowing what it takes to get to that level. And then on Coach Dorrell, I think he said this was his third time being at Colorado. He just wants to bring it back to how it used to be in the early day.”

Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was also on the virtual visit. Summers is a Georgia native and has a lot of connections in that area.

“Summers was on the virtual visit and told me that his parents are from Tipton so he knows the area,” Quinn said. “He also said he’s known my dad for awhile, around 14 years, so he knows the area and knows what it’s like down here.”

The Buffs like Quinn as a versatile safety. They want to be able to move him around but like his potential as a natural safety.

“To come in and play safety,” Quinn said on what they’ve said about his role. “They know I’m very versatile so I can do more than one thing in their defense. So that was good and then they said I could come in and make a huge impact on their defense.”

Quinn was also impressed with the academic side of Colorado. He wants to major in computer science and was impressed with CU’s program and how good of a school CU is in general academically.

“They said that it was a top 30 in the nation academically and then they said they got one of the top Computer Science programs,” Quinn said. “So me going there, it would just mean so much more if I got a degree from there.”

The other schools Quinn hears from the most are Louisville, NC State, Boston College and Illinois. He has taken virtual visits with all four. West Virginia and Virginia Tech are also said to be in the mix.