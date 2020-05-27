BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Three-star TJ Quinn enjoys virtual visit with CU Buffs

Chase Howell

TJ Quinn was a late bloomer in the 2021 class.

Quinn has reported 10 power five options and most of them have come in recent months.

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of those schools in recent months and they have quickly been able to make an impression on the three-star safety out of Valdosta (Ga.).

Quinn took a virtual visit with the Buffs on Tuesday.

“So on the virtual visit, mainly at first they were talking about the weight room program… After that, they went over academics,” Quinn said describing his visit. “ After that, I was talking to (safeties) Coach (Brett) Maxie and he was just telling me about his background. And then (head) Coach (Karl) Dorrell got on there, he was just telling me about everything he talked about living, how you have to have like a certain GPA in order to move off campus, and how like basically if you’re doing good there you have rewards. And then he told me about his background too.”

Maxie is doing most of the recruiting with the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder. He has been talking to Quinn at least twice a week since offering on April 12 and they have already built a good relationship.

“Coach Maxie and I, we have a good relationship,” Quinn said. “It’s not one of those things where he’s not going to tell me what I want to hear just because it will make them look good.”

One of the things that really impressed Quinn during his visit was hearing about the experience Maxie and Dorrell possess, especially their time spent in the NFL.

“Coach Maxie, he said that he played in the league for 12 years and coached in the NFL for 19 years,” Quinn said. “So him just knowing what it takes to get to that level. And then on Coach Dorrell, I think he said this was his third time being at Colorado. He just wants to bring it back to how it used to be in the early day.”

Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was also on the virtual visit. Summers is a Georgia native and has a lot of connections in that area.

“Summers was on the virtual visit and told me that his parents are from Tipton so he knows the area,” Quinn said. “He also said he’s known my dad for awhile, around 14 years, so he knows the area and knows what it’s like down here.”

The Buffs like Quinn as a versatile safety. They want to be able to move him around but like his potential as a natural safety.

“To come in and play safety,” Quinn said on what they’ve said about his role. “They know I’m very versatile so I can do more than one thing in their defense. So that was good and then they said I could come in and make a huge impact on their defense.”

Quinn was also impressed with the academic side of Colorado. He wants to major in computer science and was impressed with CU’s program and how good of a school CU is in general academically.

“They said that it was a top 30 in the nation academically and then they said they got one of the top Computer Science programs,” Quinn said. “So me going there, it would just mean so much more if I got a degree from there.”

The other schools Quinn hears from the most are Louisville, NC State, Boston College and Illinois. He has taken virtual visits with all four. West Virginia and Virginia Tech are also said to be in the mix. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Introducing SI All-American TV with John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.  interviews former NFL and college football head coach Jim Mora Jr. for some insight on preparing for a football season.

Chase Howell

CU-Boulder releases plans for students' return to campus in the fall

The University of Colorado-Boulder and Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a plan on Tuesday describing the guidelines for in-person classes in the fall.

Chase Howell

Report: Pac-12 to allow on-campus activities effective June 15

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that the Pac-12 executives have voted to allow schools to resume on-campus activities on June 15.

Chase Howell

Report: CU hoops assistant Anthony Coleman heading back to Arizona State

CU Buffs assistant basketball coach Anthony Coleman is heading back to Tempe where he coached on Bobby Hurley's staff for three season.

Chase Howell

Conferences and Television Networks agree to extend deadline

The FBS conferences and television networks have agreed to extend the deadline for scheduling game times in the early portion of the season.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: The side of the Buffalo with the most fur

Another edition of the Monday Mailbag as BuffsCountry takes questions regarding every subject.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: The Defensive Line

The CU coaching staff were back on the trail this past week identifying 2021 recruits.

Chase Howell

Taking a look at the best pieces from across Sports Illustrated

BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the best college sports content from across the country that were published this past week on Sports Illustrated.

Chase Howell

Ranking the Toughest Places to Play in Pac-12

BuffsCountry ranks the Pac-12's toughest atmospheres to play in.

Chase Howell

Brendon Lewis is working hard to win the starting quarterback gig

True freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis released a video this past week and the advancements are obvious.

Chase Howell