Travis Gray has flown under the radar for 2022 recruits in the state of Colorado.

Eight Colorado prospects so far have received division one offers and that includes Gray who received an offer from Kansas on Jan. 30.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder could’ve seen his recruitment blow up after receiving his first power five but it hasn’t gone that way.

He still hears from Oregon State and Kansas often, he also hears from UCLA and recently visited Miami on his own. But there is one school he’s hoping to hear more from. And that’s Colorado.

“Not as much as I would hope,” Gray said about hearing from Colorado. “I mean not as much as I hear from Kansas but I’m definitely hoping to hear from them more in the future. “

The reason for Gray’s interest in Colorado? His father, Lamarr, was on the 1990 National Championship team.

“I really want to play where my dad played,” Gray said. “And I really want to be able to call myself like a national champion like he did.”

The CU coaching staff has reached out to Gray. He’s been talking to running backs coach Darian Hagan, his dad’s former teammate, for awhile and has recently started hearing from offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue.

“He followed me on Twitter and asked for my football film,” Gray said about Rodrigue. “So I'm gonna see if I can try and start a good relationship with him.”

The big lineman out of Cherokee Trail High School started working with Matt McChesney and Six Zero back in August. Since then, Gray says he’s grown leaps and bounds.

“He's really helped me with a lot of things, just getting stronger, more flexible and being able to read defenses,” Gray said.

But his dad said he’s seen some growth in other areas too, particularly his toughness.

“Travis has always been a bigger kid than any other kid and he's a really nice kid,” Lamarr Gray said. “So he never wanted to hurt other kids and things like that. And it took Matt basically telling him, ‘Look, bro. That's your job.’”

Gray has continued to work with McChesney during the off-season. His combination of size and athleticism should make some offensive line coaches drool. He’s upside as incredible and some more schools will take a chance.

What if CU was one of the schools to take a chance on Gray?

“I'm pretty sure there's gonna be tears,” his dad said.