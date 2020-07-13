Trustin Oliver commits to the CU Buffs once again

Trustin Oliver has committed, once again, to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Oliver announced on Monday that he is committing to the new coaching staff at CU after spending last season at two different community colleges.

"After going through 2 junior colleges and finding a home within Iowa Western Community College, I've learned a lot about myself as a player, as a young man and many lessons about life along my journey," Oliver said in a Twitter statement. My family, friends and coaches have supported me throughout the entire process and I cannot express how much this love has meant to me. With all that being said, I am blessed and excited to say I have committed to the University of Colorado."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete originally committed and signed to Colorado as a part of the 2019 recruiting class. He was a late grab by head coach Mel Tucker at the time as Tucker saw his potential at the safety position.

Oliver played both safety and wide receiver at Legend High School in Parker (Colo.).

He was not able to qualify academically as he got off to a bumpy start early on in his high school career.

He ended up being sent to a junior college in Mississippi where Colorado had a plan for him to make his return after two years to regain his NCAA eligibility.

Oliver left that school pretty quickly and went to Iowa Western Community College. He redshirted in order to save a year of eligibility. At that point, his future as a CU Buff was in doubt.

Over the last few months, he has built a relationship with the new coaching staff and, once again, received an offer to play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

It is likely he will still have some academic stuff to work out before he will be eligible to play football. But he is a player with immense talent, especially at the ball-hawking safety position. And, if all goes well, he will be able to help the Buffs right away in 2021.