Colorado Buffaloes Hosting 3-Star Recruit, Flip Target for BYU Game

The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting recruit Brayden Allen on an official visit when they play the BYU Cougars in their Big 12 home opener. Allen is committed to the Tulane Green Wave, but Deion Sanders and the Oklahoma Sooners are in pursuit.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will hosting class of 2026 recruit, wide receiver Brayden Allen this upcoming weekend. Colorado is taking on the BYU Cougars at Folsom Feld in their Big 12 home opener. Allen will be in attendance.

Colorado Hosting Recruit Brayden Allen

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brayden Allen is currently committed to the Tulane Green Wave. He made this announcement back in July of 2025. Last weekend, Allen visited the Oklahoma Sooners for their home game against the Auburn Tigers. Now, he is in Boulder. Will Colorado be able to flip him?

As of now, it appears that it is a three team race to win over Allen with Colorado, Oklahoma, and Tulane.

Colorado assistant Corey Phillips visited Allen’s high school, Lafayette Christian Academy last week and had this to say to Rivals

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos director of player personnel Corey Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“What intrigues me is just all the NFL players they have produced and all the NFL experience they have on their coaching staff,” Allen said. “That tells me that if I go there, I will be able to get developed by some of the best in the game and have the potential to make it to the league.”

Allen will now pay a visit to Boulder to see Deion Sanders’s team in action against the BYU Cougars. It will be a rowdy crowd for this Big 12 showdown with Colorado seeking their first win over a power five opponent this season after losing their first two against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars.

Brayden Allen Player Profile

Brayden Allen 17 runs the ball as St Thomas More takes on Lafayette Christian in the LHSAA State Football Championship. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brayden Allen is a 6-,1 170 pound wide receiver out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He is rated as a three-star star recruit and ranked as the No. 84 wide receiver in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Compsite rankings. In addition to playing high school football, Allen also runs track and field. 

On the football field last season as a junior, he hauled in 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Colorado's 2026 Recruiting Class

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has received the commitments from 13 players so far in the recruiting class of 2026. Out of these 13 are three four-star recruits; defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., and safety Preston Ashley. Ruffin was the most recent commit earlier this week on Sep. 23

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class is now ranked No. 69 in the country per 247Sports.

"Coach Prime" has not had the best recruiting classes since taking over as Buffaloes coach in 2023, but has thrived in the transfer portal. It was complete roster turnover when Sanders arrived in Boulder. The two most prominent transfer Sanders had were two players he brought with him from Jackson State; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.

With these two now in the NFL, Sanders continued to be aggresvie in the portal. Colorado's current quarterback is Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter will be starting on Saturday night against BYU.

