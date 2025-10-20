Elite Colorado Recruit Preston Ashley Turns Heads With High School Performance
Four-star cornerback recruit Preston Ashley is one of the Colorado Buffaloes' top-rated commits in the class of 2026.
While the Buffaloes were on a bye, Colorado defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis was in Mississippi to watch the elite cornerback recruit in person. Ashley put on a talented big-time performance in front of his future college coach, and posted the highlights on his social media.
One of the biggest standouts from the highlights is Ashley’s ability to stop the run. Whether it was the opposing team’s running backs, or when the quarterback took it himself, Ashley was there to stop the play. He showed off his speed, strength, and ability to follow the ball.
What Ashley Brings To The Colorado Buffaloes
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ashley is the No. 238 recruit in the nation, the No. 24 cornerback, and the No. 10 player from Mississippi. The four-star recruit is a talented athlete, and continues to develop into becoming a dominant player.
Based on his most recent highlight video from her performance over the weekend, Ashley will have the chance to make an immediate impact with the Buffaloes. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is vocal about allowing true freshmen opportunities to play if they work for it. With Ashley’s talent, he has a chance to make a big impression early in the season.
The highlights of Ashley follow the ball and the run will be a major asset for the Buffaloes. Colorado has been inconsistent this season with their run defense, including when the opposing quarterback takes the ball himself. Ashley can help the defense take a big step forward in 2026 with his speed and physicality.
Even with the tough season the Colorado Buffaloes are having, entering the bye week with a 3-4 record, Ashley is one of the commits who has remained locked in with Sanders and the program.
Before committing, the coaching staff stood out to the four-star recruit and was a critical reason for choosing Colorado. Mathis visiting during the Buffaloes bye likely shows Ashley that he made the right decision.
“It would be a blessing to be coached by coach Prime,” Ashley told On3 before committing to Colorado. “They care about the players. They want it to be like family. Travis Hunter had his wedding and they were there. It goes beyond football with Colorado, so I can’t wait to get out there. I really like coach Mathis too. He was a great cornerback in his time and he is a great coach.”
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class Of 2026
In addition to Ashley, the Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class of 2026 consists of 13 commits. Ashley is one of the top players joining the Buffaloes as one of four four-star recruits. Colorado’s recruiting class ranks No. 53 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big 12.
Colorado is building its defense up through the class of 2026 with several big-time defensive prospects joining the Buffaloes. In addition to Ashley, Colorado received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin. Ruffin is the No. 21 defensive lineman and can be a playmaker for the program.
The team also received a commitment from four-star linebacker Rodney Colton in July. Colton is the No. 19 linebacker in the recruiting class and another talented athlete joining the defense. Ruffin, Ashley, and Colton are three dominant defensive players who have the chance to come in and make an impact with the Buffaloes quickly in their collegiate career.