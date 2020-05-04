BuffsCountry
CU Buffs Make Four-Star's Top 11 Schools

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have made the top 11 schools of Spanaway (Wash.) athlete Will Latu. 

Latu is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports.

The other schools in his top 11 are Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington, Oregon State, Washington State, Southern California, Utah, Kansas State and Nebraska. 

Most of the recruiting analysts on both Rivals and 247Sports believe Latu will stay in-state and play for the Huskies. 

247Sports' Brandon Huffman had this to say about the 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete:

Versatile athlete who play a number of spots, but projects in the box in college. Physical and fluid player who can drop into coverage and defend down field but also come up and strike the ball carrier. Sometimes goes for the big hit instead of the sure tackler so needs to stay disciplined in ending plays. At his best covering tight ends and backs, has the strength to jam bigger receivers and tight ends at the line and knock them off balance. As a running back, could be a short yardage back. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as a third-day NFL draft pick or undrafted free agent.

He is listed as a safety and plays that role some for his high school but spends a lot of time in the box as more of a linebacker. He would likely play the STAR position for the Buffaloes which is a safety/outside linebacker hybrid position. 

"I tell every coach to see if they can build me on and off the field football-wise and academic-wise," Latu told Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest. "That is really important to me. Then just the environment. I want to see if I feel safe or if this could be another home for me."

Latu plans to commit late in the process and has been considering doing it at the Polynesian Bowl, a high school all-star showcase in Hawaii, where he has already accepted an invite. 

