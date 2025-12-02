UConn Teases Big Reveal With Old Duke Basketball Clip
Two Decembers ago, UConn's Dan Hurley noted that he'd like to see more high-profile matchups in college hoops across the two months of early-season non-conference play, fueling social media banter by adding that he would be down for a home-and-home series with Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball program.
During a chat with The Field of 68 back in June, Scheyer quashed talk of backing down to the challenge by essentially forecasting a matchup between the five-time national champion Blue Devils and six-time national champion Huskies in the near future.
ALSO READ: Cameron Boozer Shares Advice From 2001 Blue Devil National Champion
"I'm sure that we're gonna play sometime soon," Scheyer said at the time. "I'm sure of it...A lot of respect for them and how good they've been and what they've done."
Then early Monday morning, the official UConn basketball social media team posted a highlight from the eventual 2003-04 national champions' Final Four comeback victory over JJ Redick and Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils, a crushing blow to the blueblood that came just five years after the Huskies snapped Duke's all-time winning streak at 32 games, doing so in the national title bout:
As for the meaning of this week's social media post from UConn, well, the consensus in the comments seemed to be that it was probably just to tease the No. 5-ranked Huskies (6-1, 0-0 Big East) rolling out jerseys of the 2003-04 throwback variety for their road battle against the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) in the historic Allen Fieldhouse at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN2).
It turns out the consensus was correct, the Huskies' account confirmed via the following video of their current players donning the same style of threads that the 2003-04 edition donned versus Duke in San Antonio's Alamodome back on April 3, 2004:
For Now, No Known Plans for Duke Basketball vs. UConn Revival
So, it looks as though the Monday morning post wasn't intended in any way to tease an upcoming announcement of any scheduled battles between Duke and UConn in the future. Again, though, as Scheyer suggested during one of his offseason podcast appearances, it wouldn't at all be a surprise if such news arrives at some point in the next few years.
And should such an announcement appear, one would think that the Huskies would dust off their 2004 Final Four highlight reels once again, not to mention, of course, likely also showing off some scenes from their nets-seizing performance in deflating Coach K's star-studded Blue Devils at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 29, 1999.
On the subject of NCAA champs, Duke basketball is set to host the Florida Gators, who collected their third national title last season, on Tuesday night. The No. 4 Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC) and No. 15 Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC) square off for their ACC/SEC Challenge clash in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE