Duke Basketball Alum Jeremy Roach Shuts Down NIL Rumor
The three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, each popping up on Thursday evening, all point to Baylor as the seemingly undisputed frontrunner to land former four-year Duke basketball starter Jeremy Roach, who announced his entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday night while also planning to test his NBA Draft stock.
Around the same time those picks began to surface, Field of 68 expert Jeff Goodman reported that Scott Drew's Bears are now indeed the presumed favorite for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard.
Goodman added that the 22-year-old Roach, who has one year of eligibility remaining after averaging a career-high 14.0 points per game under second-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer this past season, "would be a perfect addition for Scott Drew — a proven, veteran, high-character guard who can put points on the board."
Then, the rumor mill swirled with posts claiming Roach could earn up to $1.5 million in NIL deals if he commits to Baylor.
Once that chatter spread, Burner Ball college hoops insider "Trilly Donovan" chimed in with the following proclamation: "BU now stands for BAGS UNIVERSITY."
Roughly three hours later, Roach himself responded to the big-bag rumor on social media with this post:
Meanwhile, keep in mind that Jeremy Roach hasn't revealed his next destination yet. And earlier in the week, there was reason to believe Arkansas, Kentucky, and St. John's were the primary contenders for his services.
Perhaps he'll take his time in the process. Or maybe the predictions and talk of allegedly lucrative NIL deals in Waco, Texas, mean the seasoned leader's decision is close at hand.
