Odds to Win the Big 12 in 2025 College Football Season (How to Bet Wide-Open Conference)
The Big 12 continues to showcase a blend of dynamic offenses and improving defenses, making it one of the most wide-open Power 5 conferences. With parity rising, the league’s tightest title race in years is reflected in the near-identical odds across several contenders.
There’s a three-headed monster leading the Big 12 on the oddsboard and sharing +550 odds, starting with Texas Tech (+8000 for the National Championship), Texas Tech’s offseason splash in the transfer portal signals a program ready to make a leap. Joey McGuire’s squad returns an improved offensive line and a loaded receiving corps built to maximize quarterback Behren Morton’s talents. Defensive upgrades, especially on the front seven, have boosted optimism for a unit long seen as the Red Raiders’ weak link.
If Tech’s revamped roster gels quickly, they have the pieces to compete for the Big 12 crown and potentially crack the playoff conversation.
Kansas State (+10000 for the National Championship) rides momentum from steady progress under Chris Klieman, with QB Avery Johnson entering his second full season more poised and experienced. His dual-threat skill set combined with a strong running game gives K-State balance that few Big 12 teams match.
While the offensive line faces some turnover, the Wildcats boast a reliable defense known for consistent pressure and solid tackling. If Johnson can cut down on turnovers, Kansas State could reclaim a spot in the conference’s upper echelon.
Arizona State (+10000 for the National Championship) proved its championship mettle last season with a balanced attack spearheaded by QB Sam Leavitt’s sharp decision-making and scrambling ability. The Sun Devils’ defense, anchored by a veteran core, remains one of the stingiest in the conference. Though losing RB Cam Skattebo creates a new challenge, the backfield committee looks capable of maintaining offensive efficiency behind a sturdy line. Expect ASU to push hard to defend its title with continuity and experience on both sides of the ball.
I am looking at Baylor as a dark horse in the Big 12 at only +650. It enters 2025 with strong momentum after a second-half surge last season, driven by QB Sawyer Robertson’s breakout and a high-powered offense that can score in bunches.
Dave Aranda’s defense is still a work in progress but has added depth and physicality through the portal, addressing last year’s big-play vulnerability. A favorable schedule early on, including a home opener against Auburn, gives Baylor a platform to build confidence and quietly threaten the top tier. With balanced offensive firepower and steady coaching, the Bears could surprise a lot of people.
2025 Big 12 Conference Odds
- Kansas State: +550
- Texas Tech: +550
- Arizona State: +550
- Utah: +600
- Baylor: +650
- TCU: +850
- Iowa State: +1200
- Kansas: +1400
- BYU: +2500
- Colorado: +3000
- Houston: +3300
- Cincinnati: +3300
- Arizona: +4000
- WV Mountaineers: +4000
- Oklahoma State: +6000
- UCF: +8000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
