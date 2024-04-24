Duke Basketball Champ Exits Playoff Game Following Frightening Landing
Phoenix Suns guard and Duke basketball folk hero Grayson Allen went down with an apparent ankle injury in Game 2 of the No. 6 seed's Western Conference first-round playoff bout against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The injury occurred early in the third quarter when Allen was defending Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. on a drive.
RELATED: Former Duke Star Interviewing to Become Head Coach in NBA
Allen, a 28-year-old in his sixth season as a pro since hearing his name No. 21 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft following his four years with the Blue Devils, appeared to land on Conley's foot, causing his own right foot twist out at an awkward angle.
Phoenix's veteran standout exited the game in Minnesota with a "will not return" tag. It was a bad sign for Suns and Duke fans alike to see Allen helped off the floor in obvious pain. He is still dealing with a minor right ankle sprain he sustained in the team's Game 1 loss on Saturday, which likely exacerbates whatever is happening now.
A steady presence and starter, Allen has been a key piece to the Suns' success this year. His 13.5 points per game and league-best 46.1 shooting percentage from downtown will be sorely needed if the Suns have any hope of counterpunching the offensive wagon that is the Timberwolves.
Duke basketball faithful know all too well how much his contributions mean to the team. His gaudy numbers and year-by-year improvement on offense was oftentimes overshadowed by his on court antics in school. Add nearly a decade of wisdom to Grayson Allen, and you have a savvy vet who knows his role and oozes consistency.
And in a league where role players often prove every bit as important as the big-ticket stars in the postseason, Allen is a piece the Suns can ill afford to lose.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.