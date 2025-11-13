Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Grayson Allen on Thursday)
A smaller slate of NBA games takes place on Thursday night, as there are just six total teams in action after nearly the entire league played on Wednesday.
Still, I have a player prop to consider for every game on the docket on Nov. 13, including a pick for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s win against Miami for rest purposes.
Mitchell isn’t the only guard that I’m targeting on Thursday, as there is one guard that is worth a look as a passer and another from beyond the arc as they’ve both gotten off to strong starts in the 2025-26 season.
Let’s dive into the breakdown for each of these player props for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
This season, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has scored 28 or more points in seven of his 10 appearances and is averaging over 30 points per game.
The Cavs star missed the team's NBA Cup loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, but he should have a big game on Thursday with Darius Garland (toe) potentially out for this game after he aggravated his surgically repaired toe on Monday against Miami.
Mitchell is averaging 20.4 shots per game this season, and he leads the NBA with 4.2 made 3-pointers per night. Toronto has been an average defense this season, ranking 16th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game.
I think Mitchell thrives on Thursday after getting a day off on Wednesday. After resting against Toronto earlier this season, he returned to score 37 points in his next game.
Dyson Daniels OVER 6.5 Assists (-139)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Daniels is a great prop target against Utah:
Reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels has taken over a lot of the point guard duties for the Hawks with Young out, and he's thriving in the role.
In the last seven games, Daniels has cleared 6.5 assists four times, picking up eight, 13, eight and eight assists over his last four games. He played less than 27 minutes on Wednesday, yet he still finished with eight dimes.
Overall this season, Daniels is averaging 5.6 assists on 10.4 potential assists per game, but both of those numbers have skyrocketed with Young out.
The former lottery pick is averaging 7.3 assists and 12.9 potential assists per game in his last eight games (including the Brooklyn game where Young was injured in the first quarter). He's picked up at least six dimes in seven of those eight contests.
I think Daniels is a worthy prop target on Thursday against a Utah team that ranks 25th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent points per game and 27th in opponent assists per game.
Grayson Allen OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen is off to a great start this season, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.
This is a tough matchup for Allen as a 3-point sniper, as the Indiana Pacers rank fifth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game. Still, I like Allen because of his sheer volume from beyond the arc on a night-to-night basis.
Allen is taking a career-high 9.3 3-pointers per game, and he's made at least four shots from deep in six games in a row and eight of his 12 games overall. The veteran guard has at least six 3-point attempts in every game and nine or more shots from deep in nine of his 12 games.
Even against a stingy 3-point defense, I think Allen is worth a bet to stay hot from 3 on Thursday.
