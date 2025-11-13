Pacers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
A nightmare 2025-26 season for the Indiana Pacers continued on Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Utah Jazz, allowing 152 points in their 10th loss of the season.
Indiana is just 1-10 and seems bound for a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Devin Booker and the Suns are coming off a road win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. This is the second night of a back-to-back for Phoenix, but it won’t have guard Jalen Green (hamstring) in the lineup.
Green aggravated a hamstring issue in his return against the Los Angeles Clippers and will miss multiple weeks.
Oddsmakers have the Suns set as favorites at home in this matchup, and Phoenix is 5-1 straight up at home this season. Can it win and cover against a struggling Pacers team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference matchup.
Pacers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +4.5 (-112)
- Suns -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +150
- Suns: -180
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 1-10
- Suns record: 7-5
Pacers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – out
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Grayson Allen OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets why Allen is a solid target with Jalen Green out:
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen is off to a great start this season, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.
This is a tough matchup for Allen as a 3-point sniper, as the Indiana Pacers rank fifth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game. Still, I like Allen because of his sheer volume from beyond the arc on a night-to-night basis.
Allen is taking a career-high 9.3 3-pointers per game, and he's made at least four shots from deep in six games in a row and eight of his 12 games overall. The veteran guard has at least six 3-point attempts in every game and nine or more shots from deep in nine of his 12 games.
Even against a stingy 3-point defense, I think Allen is worth a bet to stay hot from 3 on Thursday.
Pacers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
In today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for SI – I broke down why the Suns are a great bet as home favorites:
Fresh off of an impressive road win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns are a solid bet on the second night of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers.
I’m hedging that Devin Booker will play on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since the Suns have a chance to move to 8-5 this season against an Indiana team that is just 1-10 overall.
Phoenix has won four games in a row, and it’s been elite at home, going 5-1 straight up and a perfect 6-0 against the spread. The Pacers, on the other hand, are 0-6 on the road and just 2-4 ATS, posting an average scoring margin of -17.2 points in those six games.
One trend I’ve followed closely – and bet a lot – this season is the Suns’ numbers at home. Phoenix ranks sixth in net rating (+11.7) and fourth in defensive rating (106.4) at home this season. For comparison, it falls to 23rd in defensive rating (120.7) and 21st in net rating (-7.6) on the road.
The Pacers have a road net rating of -17.1 (28th in the NBA), and even with Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell back, I’m not sold on them staying in this game. Indiana allowed 152 points in a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and the Suns have a much more talented team with Booker leading the way.
I’ll lay the points with the Suns as they look to move to 7-0 against the spread at home.
Pick: Suns -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.