Duke Basketball Enters Fray for Top-Ranked UNC Target
AJ Dybantsa capturing the attention of the Duke basketball staff, not to mention everyone else who has ever seen him play, is nothing new. The Blue Devils, no strangers to reeling in top-ranked recruiting prizes, have shown up to the Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward's games and reached out to him several times.
But now, many months after archrival UNC and most other bluebloods officially entered the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have extended an offer. In other words, the Blue Devils are looking to making it two straight wins in battles for a No. 1 recruit after landing top talent Cooper Flagg to headline their 2024 haul.
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa revealed the offer via social media on Monday evening:
As for what makes Dybantsa special, it boils down to his extremely slippery moves, top-shelf athleticism and length, smooth jumper, and innate creativity in creating his own shot from anywhere on the court. And the list goes on, as one can see in the following highlights from the 17-year-old's recent performances in EYBL action:
At No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Dybantsa becomes the premier piece on a nine-deep Blue Devil wishlist that features all but one of the top five high school juniors. All nine targets, including the twin sons of 2001 Duke national champion Carlos Boozer in Cayden (No. 17) and Cameron (No. 2), rank among the top 20 in the class.
