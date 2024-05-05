Duke Basketball Contacts Surging Recruit, Lifelong Blue Devil Fan
Hudson Greer has skyrocketed 26 spots since this time last year to No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Although still sitting just outside five-star status, the Lake Travis High School (Texas) junior appears to have recently piqued the interest of the Duke basketball recruiters.
"Another that team just started reaching out to me is Duke," Greer noted to League Ready this weekend after listing Alabama, Creighton, Arizona, Texas, and UCLA as the schools he hears from the most.
Perhaps the interest from the Blue Devils will eventually match the 6-foot-7, 190-pound polished wing's apparent interest in Duke. He confirmed to League Ready that he grew up a fan of the blueblood program in Durham during the latter years of Mike Krzyzewski's legendary reign.
But Greer added that he's been impressed with what Coach K's successor, Jon Scheyer, has achieved in his two years at the helm.
"I mean, just growing up, always just seeing guys like Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum and, of course, Zion [Williamson]," Hudson Greer recounted about the early days of his Duke basketball fandom before showing his appreciation for Blue Devils who shined in Durham before he was born. "And then another guy that I've been listening to his podcast, JJ Redick, just seeing those guys come up just shooting the ball, along with Christian Laettner — I loved his documentary.
"Just what I've seen from their head coach now, just amazing...If I had an opportunity to go there, it would be an amazing opportunity."
