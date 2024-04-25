Duke Basketball: More Intel on Scheduled Matchup With Fellow Blueblood
When Duke basketball was first reported to be matching up with fellow blueblood program Kansas next season, fans of both sides were excited to see the two programs set up for an early season showdown.
RELATED: Blue Devils Officially Add 7-Footer to 2024 Recruiting Class
While some fans questioned the decision to play the game at a neutral site in Las Vegas rather than a home-and-home series in the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse, it appears that decision was ultimately for a greater reason.
On Wednesday, national college hoops analyst Rocco Miller reported that the battle between the Blue Devils and the Jayhawks, likely in November, would be tied to a multiple team event hosted by ESPN in Las Vegas.
The report comes after rumors earlier in the year of a potential NIL-focused multi-team event that would showcase some of the biggest brands in the sport, likely including powerhouses such as Duke and Kansas, facing off for added NIL prizes.
Duke and Kansas are no strangers to facing one another, with plenty of recent matchups facilitated by the early season Champions Classic that also includes Kentucky and Michigan State.
But if these reports end up being true, it seems the two sides could have a little extra to play for this time around.
In his first season as Duke basketball head coach, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils fell to Bill Self's Jayhawks, 69-64, in Indianapolis as part of the 2022 Champions Classic.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more 2024-25 schedule announcements and other Duke basketball news.