Duke Basketball Officially Adds 7-Footer to Recruiting Class
Five of the six 2025 Duke basketball recruiting prizes were committed to the Blue Devils in time for the early signing period back in November. But the sixth, NBA Academy Africa center Khaman Maluach, did not pledge his allegiance to second-year head coach Jon Scheyer until early March.
So, Maluach, No. 6 overall and No. 1 among centers on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, had to wait until the late signing period this month to put his commitment in ink. And the 7-foot-2, 250-pound five-star from South Sudan has now done precisely that, the Duke basketball program announced on Wednesday afternoon.
"I am really excited to welcome Khaman Maluach to Duke," Jon Scheyer said in a statement after having to hold off on commenting about the uniquely gifted 17-year-old until he signed his national letter of intent. "Joining us from South Sudan and NBA Academy Africa, Khaman brings an incredible perspective and unique talents to our program.
"At 7-foot-2, Khaman can score inside and out, handle the ball, and protect the rim at a high level. His vocal leadership, the energy and enthusiasm that he plays with, and his commitment to winning above individual statistics stood out to me when watching him throughout the recruiting process. We are anxious to get to work with Khaman after he competes in the Olympics this summer with [2003-04 Duke basketball one-and-done] Luol Deng and the South Sudanese National Team."
Khaman Maluach's signature further solidifies the Blue Devils' standing atop the 2024 recruiting rankings. The other five members of Duke's haul, all set to arrive in Durham this summer, are five-star forward Cooper Flagg (No. 1 composite ranking), five-star forward Isaiah Evans (No. 15), five-star forward Kon Knueppel (No. 16), four-star forward Darren Harris (No. 41), and five-star center Patrick Ngongba II (No. 26).
