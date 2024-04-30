Duke Basketball Legend Lands Huge Prize on Recruiting Trail
Despite Arizona State's disappointing 14-18 overall record this past season, ninth-year Sun Devil head coach Bobby Hurley signed a two-year contract extension on March 19. Six weeks later, the former four-year Duke basketball starting point guard has made a statement in the recruiting arena.
The 52-year-old Hurley did so via the addition of former 2024 Kentucky pledge Jayden Quaintance.
On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Quaintance, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound five-star center who attends Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., and is fresh off an official visit to Arizona State, has committed to playing for Hurley in Tempe.
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Jayden Quaintance becomes the highest-rated recruit the Sun Devils have reeled in across the roughly two decades that the composite rankings have been in existence.
He decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month in light of head coach John Calipari's move to Arkansas.
Bobby Hurley, a back-to-back national champion alongside fellow all-time Duke basketball greats Christian Laettner and Grant Hill in 1991 and 1992, boasts a 155-131 record at Arizona State. Including his two seasons at Buffalo before becoming head coach of the Sun Devils, he's 197-151 (56.6 winning percentage) in his 11-year career and has reached the NCAA Tournament four times.
