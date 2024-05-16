Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Lands Yet Another Portal Prize
Duke basketball is now down to only one 2024-25 scholarship still up for grabs following the announced commitment of Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield on Thursday afternoon.
ALSO READ: New Duke Addition Sion James Sets Sights on Program's Next Title
Sheffield, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing from Georgia who played three years at Rice before redshirting this past season while recovering from a foot injury, has two years of college eligibility remaining. He will arrive in Durham this summer as a grad transfer.
His pledge comes somewhat out of the blue. That said, the Duke basketball program and recent signee Sion James, an explosive transfer guard out of Tulane, strongly hinted at the addition of Sheffield by giving him a follow on Instagram earlier this week.
He made his commitment official via the following post on social media:
In 2022-23, Sheffield's most recent active campaign, the former unrated recruit averaged 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds as a full-time starter for the Owls, shooting 43.0 percent from the field, 37.3 percent beyond the arc, and 76.8 percent at the charity stripe.
Given the Blue Devils' abundance of five-star talents and incoming transfers at or near his position, chances are Cameron Sheffield will receive limited minutes next season. However, should he stick around for a second year under Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, it's conceivable he could crack the regular rotation in 2025-26 and provide veteran leadership.
Sheffield joins James, former Purdue forward Mason Gillis, and former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown as the Blue Devils' four transfer additions.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.