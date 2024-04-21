Two Duke Basketball Alums Reportedly Interested in Blue Devil Transfer
It didn't take long for news to spread of a 2023 McDonald's All-American entering the transfer portal. No, within the first 24 hours or so of the announcement, it appears the obvious potential of 2023-24 Duke basketball freshman Sean Stewart, an athletically gifted and consistently competitive forward, became instantly attractive to well over a dozen programs across the country.
According to 24/7 High School Hoops' post on Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-9, 227-pound Stewart's interested parties include Harvard and Arizona State, each led by a former Blue Devil in the Crimson's Tommy Amaker and Sun Devils' Bobby Hurley.
On a possibly related note, Amaker and Hurley were both in Durham the same time as Grant Hill, who just so happens to be Stewart's long-time neighbor and mentor back in his hometown of Windermere, Fla.
Amaker, who has been Harvard's head coach since 2007, was a young assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski throughout Hill's legendary four-year college career. And Hurley, who just a signed a two-year extension following his ninth season at Arizona State, was Hill's Duke teammate for three years, not to mention a fellow back-to-back national champion (1991, 1992) with a retired jersey number now forever hanging in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
As for the others already in contact with Stewart, per 24/7 High School Hoops, they span a multitude of states and conferences: Kansas State, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Southern Cal, Florida State, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Cal, Stanford, South Carolina, Washington, Howard, and UC Santa Barbara.
Despite arriving as a five-star prospect out of prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), where he played alongside now-incoming Blue Devil recruiting prize Cooper Flagg, Sean Stewart averaged only 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds across his 33 appearances for second-year head coach Jon Scheyer. But it's worth pointing out his notably impressive team-leading averages per 40 minutes on the floor: 15.3 boards, 2.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks.
Meanwhile, also occurring the day after the 19-year-old son of retired eight-year NBA journeyman Michael Stewart became the seventh Duke basketball player to enter this year's portal, Scheyer and his cohorts reeled in their first transfer addition for next season. That comes in the form of 2023-24 Syracuse sophomore forward and ACC All-Defensive Team selection Maliq Brown.
