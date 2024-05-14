Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Announces Transfer to Powerhouse
Admitted lifelong Duke basketball fan Hudson Greer, a surging 2025 talent who has noticed an uptick in interest from the Blue Devils of late but has yet to report an offer out of Durham, is transferring to prep juggernaut Montverde Academy (Fla.), The Athletic's Tobias Bass reported on Monday night.
Greer's move from Lake Travis High School (Texas) into the national spotlight at Montverde, which is fresh off an undefeated campaign and another national championship, may bode well for his chances of reeling in a Duke offer. That's not to mention Duke's shot at landing him.
After all, the Eagles have produced a handful of five-star Blue Devils since 2018 in Dariq Whitehead, RJ Barrett, and Sean Stewart, along with incoming Blue Devil phenom Cooper Flagg, the centerpiece of Montverde's 33-0 season. Two of those Eagles who became Blue Devils, Barrett in 2018 and Flagg this year, finished with the No. 1 overall ranking by their name.
While Hudson Greer isn't likely a threat to the top spot in his class, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing, No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is in the conversation when it comes to bounciest sharpshooters.
The following scouting report snippet, courtesy of On3, brings to mind 2015 Duke basketball national champ and reigning NBA 3-point percentage leader Grayson Allen:
"He is a bursty athlete with good straight-line bounce. He can get on the rim in the halfcourt and throw it down in traffic. Greer is a smooth 3-point shooter with deep range. He has a quick release and shoots with outstanding balance. Greer will need to continue tightening the handle, but he can play off one and two dribbles to get to his spots in the mid-range."- On3
There's no doubt Hudson Greer would compete for the No. 1 ranking among his peers in terms of Duke basketball knowledge and appreciation of all things Blue Devil.
"I mean, just growing up, [it was] always just seeing guys like Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum and, of course, Zion [Williamson]," Greer recently said to League Ready when explaining the early boosts to his Blue Devil fandom. "And then another guy that I've been listening to his podcast, JJ Redick, just seeing those guys come up just shooting the ball, along with Christian Laettner — I loved his documentary...
"If I had an opportunity to go there, it would be an amazing opportunity."
His transfer to Montverde stands to boost his stock. For now, though, if Greer earned an offer from Jon Scheyer, he'd be the lowest-ranked Blue Devil target, as all nine on Duke's 2025 wishlist are among the cycle's top 20 prospects.
