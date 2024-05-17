Former Duke Basketball Star Making Franchise History in Playoffs

Highest +/- in a playoff game by a rookie in Mavs history:



+24 - Dereck Lively II (5/1/24)

+22 - Dereck Lively II (tonight)

+22 - Marquis Daniels (4/24/04)

+18 - Dereck Lively II (5/9/24)

+17 - Salah Mejri (4/18/16)

+16 - Dereck Lively II (5/11/24)



Huge positive impact even as… pic.twitter.com/56xGZwazZX