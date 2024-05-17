Former Duke Basketball Star Making Franchise History in Playoffs
In his lone season as a member of the Duke basketball squad, Dereck Lively II proved exactly how impactful of a player he could be down the stretch, helping anchor a Blue Devil team that finally found its footing toward the end of Jon Scheyer’s first season at the helm.
Those Blue Devils ultimately fell to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, but Lively’s increased role and productive outings, combined with his athleticism and untapped potential, helped him become a lottery pick in last summer’s NBA Draft.
Going No. 12 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, Lively was drafted with the hope that he could develop into a starting centerpiece alongside league superstar Luka Doncic and Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving in the Mavericks' quest for the title.
That timeline most likely projected the 7-foot-1 center to take a few years to fully develop. But it seems the 20-year-old is already making a massive impact in just his rookie year.
After battling through injuries earlier this season and the death of his mother, Kathy Drysdale, on April 12, Lively is beginning to break through down the stretch similar to his lone season in Durham.
With the Mavericks earning the No. 5 seed in the West and just a game away from upsetting the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and advancing to the Western Conference Finals, Lively is playing important minutes for what is quickly becoming a championship contender.
He has now recorded four of the six highest plus-minus outputs from any Mavericks rookies in history in a playoff game, with a +22 outing coming in Dallas’ decisive Game 5 victory on Wednesday night.
The rookie played 23 minutes in his team’s 104-92 road win, producing a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. He also added an assist, block, and steal.
Lively’s highest output this postseason came in another Game 5 victory, when the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round and enjoyed a +24 with their youngest NBA Blue Devil on the floor.
With the Mavericks just one win away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals and hopes for a shot at competing for the title, Lively will need to continue to have a high impact to push Dallas to new heights.
Dallas will look to eliminate the Thunder with a Game 6 home victory when the two teams face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.
