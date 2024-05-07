Duke Basketball Might Be Looking for Revenge Against Big Ten Foe
The most recent matchup between a Duke basketball team and Illinois was on Dec. 8, 2020. It took place in Cameron Indoor Stadium. And the outcome, an 83-68 victory by the visiting Fighting Illini, was a tough one for fans in Durham to digest.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Forward Commits to Showdown Against Duke
That loss marked the second across the 2020-21 Blue Devils' four-game opening home slate, sparking justifiable concern among Duke faithful. Those Blue Devils continued to lose roughly half of their games the rest of the way, finishing the season 13-11 overall and leaving Duke without an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time this century.
With the ACC/Big Ten Challenge no longer in existence, the chance of another Duke-Illinois bout in the regular season anytime soon appeared relatively slim.
But it now seems that the Blue Devils, still boasting a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 1986, will likely get a chance to avenge that 2020 defeat for the program via a battle against Illinois in Madison Square Garden next season.
Late Tuesday morning, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that "Duke and Illinois are working to finalize an agreement to meet next season at MSG." However, he added that there is "no timetable on an official announcement" and an official date for the game is also still to be determined.
This past season, seventh-year Illinois head coach Brad Underwood guided the Illini to a 29-9 overall record, including a 14-6 clip in Big Ten play. Like Duke, they reached the Elite Eight, but they fell to eventual national champion UConn, 77-52.
Here are the other reported pieces thus far to what will be an 11-game non-conference schedule for Jon Scheyer's third season at the helm of the Duke basketball program:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic in Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball schedule news.