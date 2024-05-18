Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Crosses Paths With UNC in Recruiting Game
Recruiting at spring and summer grassroot events is an artform that Duke basketball's Jon Scheyer and UNC's Hubert Davis have been practicing for years, first as assistants for their archrival alma maters and more recently as the head coaches. Along with scouting the talent, obviously, it's all about battling other big-name coaches for ideal courtside seats to catch eyes with prospects they're often all pursuing.
ALSO READ: Duke on the Scene for Surging 2025 Recruit
While Scheyer and Davis have encountered one another in recruiting arenas countless times, Friday in Bryan, Texas, marked the first caught on camera this spring. That makes sense given their intense focus the past few weeks in hosting transfer targets back on Tobacco Road to complete their roster constructions for next season.
Interestingly, rather than heading to Nike EYBL Session 3 action in Indiana on Friday, they chose the same game to attend in Texas on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The contest's main attraction was Team Loaded VA's longtime Duke target and potential UNC target in Highland School five-star wing Nate Ament.
As one can see in the posted picture below, courtesy of Indiana recruiting expert Trevor Andershock, Scheyer and Duke assistant Emanuel Dildy are sitting a handful of seats down from Davis and UNC assistant Sean May. And Duke assistant Jai Lucas is standing just a few feet away behind May's right shoulder.
That's not to mention all the other high-profile recruiters in attendance, such as Alabama's Nate Oats and a Duke basketball legend in Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.
It's safe to say Nate Ament impressed. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound sensation, No. 18 overall and No. 1 among Virginia preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, powered Team Loaded VA's 70-61 win via his 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals, and one block. He finished 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 beyond the arc.
Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis have nine offers apiece out to the 2025 class. Their wishlists include five shared targets.
Perhaps Nate Ament, who landed an offer from the Blue Devils while visiting the program in September, will soon be the sixth, as he recently noted that he's also been receiving some messages from the UNC basketball recruiting team.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.