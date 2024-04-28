Duke Basketball: Premier Point Guard Hopes to Hear From Blue Devils
In a month and a half, Duke basketball coaches and their counterparts across the country will get their first chance to contact 2026 prospects directly. One name to keep an eye on is Lynwood High School (Calif.) guard Jason Crowe Jr.
RELATED: Next Knueppel Names for Duke Fans to Know
The Blue Devils have enjoyed recent success with California talent in the form of this past season's sharpshooting sensation, one-and-done guard Jared McCain. And Crowe, an uptempo bucket-getter sitting No. 8 overall and No. 2 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy that Duke is one of the suitors he wishes to attract.
"Hopefully, Kentucky, Duke, USC, and UCLA," the 6-foot-2, 165-pound five-star said when Cassidy asked which schools he hopes to hear from on June 15, the first day colleges are permitted to call, text, and message rising high school juniors.
Currently, UCLA is the only one of the above four that has extended an offer to Jason Crowe Jr.
As he noted to Cassidy, who referred to the 15-year-old as "the most prolific sorcerer in the class of 2026," the overseas route remains attractive to him, although he's "not ruling out college either" as he considers the best path to realizing his NBA dreams.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has yet to enter the fray for any 2026 preps. Again, though, that's likely to change this summer after he and his crew scout players at various AAU events and begin reaching out to potential targets.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.