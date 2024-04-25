Duke Basketball Recruiting: Next Knueppel Names to Know
UW-Green Bay all-time leading scorer and rebounder Chari Nordgaard Knueppel and Wisconsin Lutheran College Hall of Famer Kon Knueppel have five sons: Kon II, heading to Durham this summer as a member of the top-ranked 2024 Duke basketball recruiting haul, along with current ninth-grader Kager, eighth-grader Kinston, seventh-grader Kash, and sixth-grader Kid.
They were all on hand and all smiles when now-incoming Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, a five-star sitting at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, was on his official visit in September. And the 6-foot-6 bucket-finding forward, whose routine 30-point prep outings result from his razor-sharp instincts and silky touch highlighted in his signature midrange game, announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and his staff less than a week later.
Now, the Duke coaches are preparing to welcome the eldest Knueppel brother, Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin, to his new home in a couple of months.
While it's probably too early for Scheyer & Co. to officially recruit the younger Knueppel brothers, their mother doesn't mind reminding the public about the "next sons" in her heralded hoops family. On Wednesday night, she reposted recent highlights of the 6-foot-7 Kager Knueppel, playing for Davis Bros Elite in 15U AAU action, and provided a recap of their names and current grade levels:
In the comments, she kindly cleared up confusion about how to correctly pronounce their last name:
Of course, Duke basketball has experience being home to multiple brothers, either at the same time or within a few years of one another. Most notably, the clutch Jones brothers, Tyus and Tre, were both legendary floor generals for the Blue Devils, and the memorable Plumlee trio of Miles, Mason, and Marshall served as a foundational presence in the paint across almost a decade.
Two Plumlees were on Duke's 2009-10 championship squad, plus one Jones and one Plumlee cut down nets in April with the 2014-15 Blue Devils.
It's way too early to project such a future for the Knueppel wings. But Kon Knueppel is gearing up to get the ball rolling in ensuring Duke basketball enthusiasts have good reason to know his name.
