Duke Basketball: Saint Mary's Transfer Reports Contact by Blue Devils
Former two-year Saint Mary's starter Aidan Mahaney entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. And on Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard told Recruits Zone that the Duke basketball staff is among those who have already reached out to him.
Others expressing interest in the 20-year-old California native are UConn, Kentucky, Florida, Southern Cal, Virginia, Villanova, Alabama, Creighton, Michigan, Ole Miss, Cal, Colorado, St. John's, Xavier, and Arkansas.
Mahaney has two years of college experience and two years of eligibility remaining.
As a sophomore last season, he averaged a team-high 13.9 points, matching his freshman average, along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Between his two campaigns with the Gaels, he shot 37.5 percent from downtown as a high-volume 3-point weapon.
Now, Aidan Mahaney ranks No. 14 overall and No. 2 among combo guards on the 247Sports transfer rankings for this cycle.
Presumably, the interest out of Durham is at least partly related to former four-year Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach's decision this week to declare for the NBA Draft but while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.
For now, the Blue Devils have only two full-fledged guards on tap for the 2024-25 season in sophomore-to-be Caleb Foster and junior Tyrese Proctor. However, several of the heralded forwards and wings in Duke's top-ranked 2024 recruiting class are highly capable ballhandlers and playmakers.
Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Proctor is currently the only junior on the Blue Devils' projected roster, which includes six incoming freshmen and up to three returning sophomores. There are no seniors or graduates who have signed up to play for third-year head coach Jon Scheyer yet.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more updates on the Blue Devils' ongoing transfer portal pursuits and other Duke basketball news.