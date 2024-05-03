Duke Basketball Treasure Could Become Top Candidate to Coach Lakers
JJ Redick is one of the most recognizable faces in basketball media today, and a lot of that is due to his illustrious playing career. After following up an All-American career as a four-year Duke basketball sensation with his long and serviceable NBA career, the legendary sharpshooter has quickly become a frequent face in basketball discourse.
In addition to his time as an NBA analyst on various ESPN shows, Redick calls games alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke, as well as hosts two podcasts, both of which center around the NBA and the sport of basketball.
When it was announced that Redick created a podcast with Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA superstar LeBron James, many were curious to tune in to see the dynamic and conversations between the pair of 39-year-olds.
Now, it seems that their dynamic as peers and former competitors could turn into that of coach and player.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin explained on the Dan Patrick Show that the Lakers appear to be preparing top candidates for their anticipated head coaching search, as it's seemingly inevitable that they move on from Darvin Ham. The two names that McMenamin said may be at the top of the list are Redick and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.
Redick has already been linked to potential head coaching jobs this offseason, with the 39-year-old completing an interview with the Charlotte Hornets just a few weeks ago.
The former Duke basketball pro would bring a wealth of knowledge to the position with a resume that includes being the Blue Devils' all-time scoring leader and a 15-year career in the NBA with six different franchises.
His level of interest in the job is currently unknown. But the fact that JJ Redick has already established a working relationship with LeBron James could make him a top choice as the Lakers aim to retool and become true contenders heading into next season.
