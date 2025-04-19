Another Duke Basketball Guard Heads to Professional Ranks
Tyrese Proctor reclassified to arrive in Durham early, coinciding with the start of Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball reign. A full-time starter across all three seasons as a loyal Blue Devil, the Australian guard developed his repertoire while helping the program advance farther in the NCAA Tournament from one year to the next, culminating in a Final Four appearance two weeks ago.
Now, Proctor looks to test his skills at the NBA level.
On Friday night, the 21-year-old, a projected second-rounder on some big boards, officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
As the lone Duke basketball scholarship talent to span the first three seasons of the Jon Scheyer era, Proctor's announcement drew the following message of gratitude from the 37-year-old head coach:
"It's been an incredible ride with Tyrese Proctor," Scheyer noted about the two-time ACC Tournament champion. "You know, Tyrese, it's not just about what he did this past season. To me, it's about the journey we've been on the last three seasons and to see his individual growth that he's made over his time at Duke...
"He came here at a time when he was playing for a guy that had never been a head coach before...You add in his leadership and the way that he just really wrapped his arms around our young guys, in particular, and then was just a steadying force on the floor...
"It's time for him to chase that NBA dream."
