Leader Emerges for Ex-Duke Basketball Signee Shelton Henderson
Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson announced his decommitment from the Duke basketball program late Thursday night. Less than 24 hours later, the frontrunner in his recruitment appears clear, and that perceived leader, Miami, should come as no surprise to those who follow coaching movements in the ACC.
First-year Miami head coach Jai Lucas, who attended the same high school as Henderson, initially helped Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer lure the 6-foot-6, 220-pound five-star to Durham. A few months later, though, Lucas accepted his new job and bolted from Durham following the Blue Devils' regular season finale.
And now, the 247Sports Crystal Ball paints Lucas as the head coach to beat in the rebooted Shelton Henderson sweepstakes. The first Hurricanes pick popped up early Friday morning, roughly eight hours after the heralded prep, a Duke signee since November, revealed his decision to back out of his Blue Devil pledge.
Several other recruiting experts have also pointed to Miami as the outright favorite.
Henderson's decommitment dropped the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul, now down to three five-star talents, to No. 4 in the cycle, per 247Sports.
